Inside Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Baby Shower

Baby Chmerkovskiy is almost here!

Dancing With the Stars professionals Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy brought together their closest friends and family to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their baby boy, E! News reports.

The couple hosted the baby shower in Maks’ hometown in New Jersey. The soon-to-be mama is in her final two weeks of pregnancy and looked gorgeous in a white, floor-length dress that showed off her baby bump. As for Maks, he wore a polka dot dress shirt with a black suit jacket.

The party was decorated in shades of baby blue and gold and guests were fed with a delicious spread of desserts. And of course, no party is complete without a photo booth.

OMG PETA’s baby shower #babychmerkovskiy 💙💙💙💙💙 A video posted by Brianna💟 (@dwts_queen_) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:16pm PST

As far as the guest list goes, Maks and Peta kept it pretty exclusive. Val Chmerkovskiy was in attendance and brought his rumored girlfriend Amber Rose as his date. She shared a photo with her former DWTS partner Maks with the caption, “My brother for life.”

My brother for life 😍 @maksimc #babychmerkovskiy A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:23pm PST

The engaged couple shared their baby news over the summer and have been keeping their fans in the loop on their pregnancy journey ever since.