‘House of Cards’ Actress Neve Campbell Reveals She Recently Adopted Baby Boy

House of Cards star Neve Campbell announced on Instagram Friday that she adopted a baby boy with her longtime boyfriend, JJ Feild.

The 44-year-old Campbell said the couple adopted little Raynor five months ago. Now their 6-year-old son Caspian has a baby brother.

“Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago. His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him,” Campbell wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of had family walking down a New York City street. “Our 6-year-old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby.’”

Campbell said the adoption process was the “most incredible thing we’ve ever experienced.”

The Scream star continued, “We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift. This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!”

Campbell, who also starred on Party of Five, started dating Feild in 2011, reports Entertainment Tonight. A year after they started dating, Campbell announced she was expecting Caspian.

During a 2012 appearance on The Talk, Campbell said Caspian’s name comes from her mother’s maiden name.

“We looked through a lot of books. I liked the idea of a unique name,” Campbell said at the time. “I like having a unique name — it’s [my mom’s] maiden name, Neve, and not a lot of people have it. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son.”

Campbell’s House of Cards role was a comeback for the actress, who told Business Insider in 2016 she wanted to focus on being Caspian’s mom.

“I’d been offered the leads in some network shows, but I’ve done that schedule, and 10 months a year, 17 hours a day, and that’s not who I want to be as a mom,” Campbell said. “I want to be more present for Caspian than that, so I knew that what I wanted was a cable show with a good cast, and good writing, and it was respected, and an ensemble where I’m not carrying it, and then this came along. And then I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Feild’s credits include Captain America: The First Avenger, TURN: Washington’s Spies and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

Campbell plays LeeAnn Harvey on House of Cards and joined the Netflix series in season four. She also stars opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Skyscraper, which opens on July 13. She also stars in the upcoming Hot Air with Steve Coogan and Judith Light.

