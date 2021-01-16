'Home Town' Stars Erin and Ben Napier Reveal They've Discussed Potentially Having Another Baby

✖

The Napier family could be expanding soon. The Home Town stars reveal to US Weekly that while they're not actively trying, the couple is certainly open to the idea of adding another bouncing bundle of joy to their family. The Napiers welcomed their first child, daughter Helen, three years ago.

“We’ve talked about it, but we kind of put that in God’s hands,” Ben Napier, 37, exclusively told the magazine on Jan. 13. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us then it’ll happen again.”

Now that their baby is a 3-year-old, mom Erin says their little girl has been growing faster than they can keep up with. “She’s conversational and very opinionated and not in a baby, fussy way. ‘I’m a girl with opinions and thoughts and feelings’ kind of way. It’s our baby and it’s so cool to watch her grow!" she told Us.

The mom went on to share that baby Helen is now completely potty-trained, loves ballet, and spends a lot of time hanging out with her imaginary friends and crushes. "She watches movies and gets crushes on little boys, like Elliott on E.T. is who she’s going to marry. She’s gotten married. She gets a blanket off the couch, she wraps it around her head and says it’s her wedding dress and her veil and that she is marrying Elliot. I don’t know where she comes up with this stuff!”

Now that the couple are no longer rookies to the parenting game, they've been able to hand out some parenting advice to some of their friends. The slightly season father offered some helpful tips to their friends country music star Chris Lane and Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell while filming Napier's Disney+ spinoff Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. “The biggest thing that I tell everyone is no one warned us that the first night at home from the hospital was going to be terrible,” Ben Napier said. “You get home the first night and you’re like, ‘Gosh, we’ve got this!’ And the baby doesn’t sleep and you can’t figure out why and you’re panicked and you’re tired and you’re scared. And then after that, it’s super easy.” Home Town: Ben’s Workshop is currently streaming on Discovery+. New episodes of Home Town air on HGTV Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.