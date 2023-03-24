Tyson Fury Announces Wife Is Pregnant With Seventh Child

Tyson Fury just revealed his family is getting bigger. The boxing heavyweight champion went to Instagam on Thursday to reveal his wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child. The couple, who has been married for 14 years, are already parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, and Athena, 20 months.

"I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife [Paris Fury]," Tyson Fury wrote God is great!" Fury then wrote "7th incoming" with a baby emoji. "What a woman. Fantastic news to cheer me up." This news comes shortly after Fury sounded off on Oleksandr Usyk due to negotiations for a fight coming to a halt. Furry called Usyk a "bug-eyed, gappy teeth, ugly little rat bastard" after the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

"You little slimy f—er," Fury (33-0-1) said in the clip on Thursday, per TMZ Sports. "Tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch [clause] like a little girl. You got your rematch [clause] and didn't even want to fight at that." Fury continued: "You little shithouse p—. Always know, p—, that you were never man enough to tangle with the Gypsy King ever in your life, you little s—house. You little 14-stone coward. You little s—bag, you rat little bastard."

Boxing promoter Frank Warren appeared on Seconds Out and said Fury could retire now that he doesn't have a fight scheduled. "Listen, he may retire – I don't know what he wants to do. He'll do whatever he wants to do. He's the guy getting in the ring," Warren said, per the Daily Mail. "Everyone sitting outside making their comments, I find it quite insulting. Tyson Fury who went to Germany, done all the things that Usyk done, beat the best guy of his generation (then champion Wladimir Klitschko), went to America and beat the hardest punching guy (Deontay Wilder)."

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion. He won the title after being Wilder in Feb. 2020. Fury's last match came in December when he defeated Derek Chisora via TKO. He has a career boxing record of 33-0-1 with the time coming against Wilder in 2018.