Morning Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst The broadcaster shared the exciting news on Sunday, March 19 that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Ted. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to sons Digby and Michael.

Warhurst shared the exciting news on Instagram on Mother's Day by posting a photo to Instagram showing her cradling her growing baby bump in the BBC studio. As she wished a happy Mother's Day "to all of those who are any part of this endless handover of love, values, genes, chaos and perpetually crumb-infested kitchens," she revealed that she and her husband "are doing it again." In the post, Warhurst also admitted that she's been suffering from months of "intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety and more kebabs" amid her most recent pregnancy.

"I am settling in to the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk ) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer," she continued. "I am blown away that we do this. And acutely aware of the privilege, born of nothing but fortune. Sending love to those who've had to say goodbye to the babies they lost and the ones they dreamed of."

Warhurst's pregnancy announcement sparked plenty of congratulatory messages. Reacting to the news, one person wrote, "absolute huge congratulations, absolutely wonderful news and beautifully said." Another of Warhurst's followers commented, "What a lovely lady you are and a really good presenter Nina – congratulations and hope the rest of your pregnancy goes well," with a third person writing, "Congratulations ! I've been watching you on breakfast tv for the past 4-6 weeks convinced that you were pregnant."

An English journalist, newsreader, television presenter, and actress, Warhurst has served as a a business and consumer presenter on BBC Breakfast in 2018, first reporting on a freelance basis before being appointed as BBC Breakfast's main business presenter in 2020. She has also presented on BBC East Midlands, BBC North West Tonight, and covered the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for BBC Sport.