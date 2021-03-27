Hilary Duff Seemingly Confirms She's Given Birth to Third Child

✖

While she doesn't say much, Hilary Duff seems to be cryptically confirming that she's given birth to her third child. In a recent photo posted to her Instagram, the Younger actress shows off her daughter Banks, 2, along with the caption "I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Duff announced she and her husband Matthew Koma were pregnant in October 2020. Like most announcements of today's announcements, she shared a video on Instagram. This time, showing her husband's hands lovingly wrapped around her baby bump. "We are growing!!! Mostly me..." she wrote in the caption. Duff and Koma share daughter Banks, whom they welcomed home in 2018. Duff also has another son, Luca Comrie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.