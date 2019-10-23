Hilary Duff Reveals Struggles With Son’s Homework: ‘I Stopped Going to Real School in 3rd Grade’

Hilary Duff is confessing to her fans that she’s struggling a bit to help her son Luca, who’s in 2nd grade, with his homework because she stopped going to “real school in 3rd grade.” The child star began her career at the age of 8 — only one year off from her son’s age — and started homeschool thereafter. Duff became famous for her breakout role in the 1998 Halloween family classic, Casper Meets Wendy, so due to her unconventional schooling, she’s riding the struggle bus as she admits that 2nd grade homework is no joke.

Several moms flooded the comment section saying they can relate as they too struggle to help their kids with homework.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know about the homework struggle,” one person wrote. “My boy is in the 3rd grade and I’m googling for help!”

Someone else wrote, “@hilaryduff I finally gave it over to my better half to check 3rd and 5th grade homework that my have been done with or without my help lol #homeschooled 2nd grade plus.”

“I have to use a app called Photomath,” one fan admitted. “It’s a great app. He’s in 6th grade advanced algebra and I have a degree in accounting lol.”

Duff also became known for her role in the hit Disney series Lizzie McGuire and recently revealed that she would be reprising her role in the upcoming revival.

“I recently started talking to him [Luca] about Lizzie McGuire and showing little clips on YouTube,” she told PEOPLE clarifying that it gave her points in the “cool mom” department. “I think he’s pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same, but obviously he knows that’s his mom.”

“I think that he thinks I’m now, which is awesome. I’ll take that for as long as I can have it!” she added.

The original series ran through 2001-2004 and was later made into a film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.