Hilary Duff Mom-Shamed After 3-Year-Old Daughter Seen in Car Without Car Seat

Hilary Duff is being mom-shamed online after her three-year-old daughter, Banks, was seen in a car without being in a car seat. Over on Instagram, Duff’s former Younger co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of herself riding in the backseat of a car with Banks sitting next to her. Many Instagram users noticed that Banks appeared to be sitting in the moving vehicle without being in a child’s carseat or booster seat, which is a safety requirement for all states.

“Child endangerment. California law requires children in a car seat or a booster depending on age/height and weight,” one person commented. “She adorable but shouldn’t she be in a booster seat?” Someone else asked. “Thank goodness you weren’t in a car accident. That sweet child would have been deceased, a third user wrote. “You do realize that Britney Spears had her kids taken away from her for not having her kids be in a booster seat. Be better,” another user commented.

One person offered a different perspective, stating that they were pretty sure Banks was in a booster, but adding that it could still be unsafe for a child her age. “While yes I agree the seatbelt should be properly worn it definitely looks like she is in a booster. It is clear that this precious girl loves Molly and that there is no bad intent here. I’m sure this will be used as a learning experience but for people to be calling for a cps investigation that is really far to take this.”

In support of Duff, one there user lashed out an TMZ for reporting the story, writing, “I love that there were literally 72 comments on this post and TMZ had the nerve to post all the ‘outrage’ like geez must be a slow news day… relax all you keyboard warriors stop being so judgy. I’m sure she’s strapped in most of the time. Just enjoy the vid. And she is gorgeous.”

There are now considerably more than 72 comments, since the aforementioned one was posted, and it is clear that many users are concerned for Banks’ well-being. “A child at that age strapped in with a car seatbelt, would catapult right out upon impact. It’s our responsibility as parents to ensure the safety of our children in any situation. Seatbelts save [lives],” a worried fan wrote. At this time, Duff does not appear to have responded to the outcry.