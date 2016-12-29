Hilary Duff Fires Back at Haters Who Called Her Kiss on the Lips With 4-Year-Old Son ‘Inappropriate’

Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth! We love you @disneyland 🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

Hilary Duff isn’t taking this controversy lying down.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Younger star recently took 4-year-old son Luca to Disneyland and posted a sweet photo of the two sharing a peck in front of the entrance to a ride.

“Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth!” she captioned the snap. “We love you @disneyland.”

In just minutes, Duff’s comments blew up with messages from people shaming her for being inappropriate. “Oh my…get a room!” one user wrote. Another said the photo was “sick.”

Duff, however, was quick to send a message to her haters. “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four-year-old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to praise her. “There is nothing more beautiful than the love between a mother and child.”

Well said!