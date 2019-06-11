Hilary Duff’s 7-Month-Old Daughter Banks Hospitalized

Hilary Duff had a major mom moment this week with her 7-year-old daughter Banks, with the actress revealing on her Instagram Story that her daughter was feeling under the weather.

On Monday, Duff posted a selfie to her Instagram Story of herself sticking out her tongue, clearly not thrilled with her current situation.

“I actually have Banks’ vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital,” she wrote. “All I want is to watch handmaids [Tale] ughhhhhh.”

Duff had also posted a shot of herself and Banks to her account, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant sleeping on her mom’s chest.

“Right home to a sick baby,” the caption read.

“Baba,” Duff’s fiancé and Banks’ dad, Matthew Koma, commented along with a broken-heart emoji.

Koma recently found himself in headlines after he slammed his former friend Zedd, in an Instagram rant, calling the music producer “toxic.”

“I’m extremely proud of the work he and I did together,” Koma shared in a note posted to Instagram on June 5. “Unfortunately my good feelings toward those songs have all but disappeared as they were experienced alongside someone so toxic and self serving that it occupied the space where any happiness could exist.”

“It’s not that dramatic of a story and it comes down to something simple,” he continued. “S—tty people suck and when they’re successful, people are afraid to blow the whistle.”

Koma has written several of the DJ’s songs and wrote that he met Zedd before the producer signed his record deal. Koma claimed that Zedd went on to participate in interviews where he did not give Koma credit for his work, that he was not paid for work he did until he fought for compensation and other alleged incidents.

On June 9, Zedd responded to Koma’s claims in his own note.

“Nothing will ever change how proud I am of the songs I made with Matt,” he wrote. “They will forever be part of our history and even though it’s hard to sit through a personal attack like this, I still love the songs just as much and I still think Matt is one of the best songwriters I’ve ever gotten to worth with. I have given Matt songwriting credit for every top line he has written.”

“Anywhere you look, you will see Matt credited for his work. I wish he would have just let me know in person what he was feeling,” Zedd continued. “I never want anyone I work with to be unhappy. I treat everyone I work with love and respect and it hurts me to see someone feeling differently after seven years.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hilaryduff