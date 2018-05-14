Here’s How the Stars Are Celebrating Mother’s Day

Even celebrities can’t help but gush over their moms on Mother’s Day!

Everyone from country artists like Carrie Underwood to former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media Sunday to praise not only the ladies in their lives who taught them to be strong, independent women, but the mother’s they, too, have become.

From adorable throwbacks to sweet selfies, Instagram was filled with heartwarming tributes and a look into the lives of your favorite stars.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebs did to celebrate the holiday.

Priyanka Chopra

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother’s Day by paying special tribute to her own mother.

“Love you [Madhu], [Happy Mother’s Day],” she captioned a sweet photo of the two holding a beautiful bouquet of roses and laughing on the beach.

Drew Barrymore

Actress Drew Barrymore marked the day with a celebration of the love between her and her two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman — Olive and Frankie.

In a throwback selfie from two years ago, the trio of ladies are glowing with happiness while spending time together.

“I took this pic about 2 years ago and we have all changed so much,” Barrymore captioned the photo. “But the love we have here has only grown stronger. I love this picture and carry it everywhere I go. I carry it in my heart. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. although everyday is Mother’s Day, it is sure great to celebrate! My olive and my Frankie… you are the loves of my life.”

Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama is instantly recognizable in this throwback photo of her and her mother she posted in honor of Mother’s Day.

“It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me,” she captioned the sweet picture. “Happy [Mother’s Day] to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own.”

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot celebrated the one of the wonderful women in her life on Instagram — her own mother.

In a collage of what looks like two throwback photos and one more recent photo, Gadot wrote a sweet note to her mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day Ima! I love you sooo sooooo sooooo much. You’ve always been there for me, always loving me. Thank you for all that you do for me and our family.,” she captioned the photos.

Carrie Underwood

In addition to performing her single “Cry Pretty” on Sunday’s episode of American Idol, country star Carrie Underwood paid tribute to her own role as mom to son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher.

Rocking a shirt reading, “Don’t mess with Mama,” Underwood added a cheeky caption.

“My shirt for today…unfortunately, my kid can’t read, so I have, indeed, been messed with. Pretty sure he put yogurt in my hair and I am currently being forced to watch Fraggle Rock (he loves the classics),” she wrote. “Oh well, I’ve got coffee and some squirmy cuddles, so it’s all good! Happy Mother’s Day!!!!!”

Charles Kelley

Lady Antebellum singer Charles Kelley showed the world his appreciation for wife Cassie Kelley by posting a throwback photo from when the couple’s son Ward was first born.

“Happy Mother’s Day [Cassie Kelley]!” he captioned the black and white photo. “A little throwback to the first week our little nugget was on this earth.”

Kim Zolciak Biermann

Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Kim Zolciak Biermann celebrated Mother’s Day in typical larger-than-life fashion with a massive floral display from her six kids and husband Kroy Biermann reading, “We [love] you.”



“My amazing hubby and incredible kids brought me to tears today! We walked In the door from baseball this morning and this was sitting in my foyer!!” she captioned the photo. “I am so blessed and grateful and I often dreamed of having what I have today. My relationship with my hubby/Kids is my top priority and Always has been … and always will be [heart eyes] I love you [Kroy Biermann][Brielle Biermann] [Ariana Biermann] [Kroy Jagger Biermann] [Kash Biermann] [Jane Biermann [Kaia Biermann] thank you for always making me feel like a Queen (This is over 5ft tall).”

Nicole Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman tapped into her artsy side this Mother’s Day, spending the afternoon doing what looks watercolor painting with her own mother and daughters Faith, Sunday and Isabella.

“What a lovely way to spend an afternoon with my mother and my daughters,” Kidman captioned the photo. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world.”

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan celebrated Mother’s Day while on the go for American Idol, paying tribute to his wife Caroline Boyer with a photo in the Nashville airport.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mama in the D worlds,” he captioned the sweet family photo.

Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillipe won some major points with mom this Mother’s Day, posting a throwback from her younger years in which she and the Big Little Lies actress twin it in pink pants and white shirts.

“Happy mother’s day, mama! I’m so glad we’ve gotten to grow together and support each other.[I] love you!” she captioned it.

Jennifer Lopez

Posing for a twinning selfie with her mom, Jennifer Lopez wrote a long note to the woman who gave her life.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy…You light up every room you are in… with your energy and joy… you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother,” she captioned the photo. “You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!!”

Lopez added a slew of hashtags, including the likes of, “the lupenator,” “unconditional love,” and “[she’s] where all my dancing skills come from.”

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner paid tribute to the ultimate momager this Mother’s Day, posting a photo of her mom, MJ Campbell, looking glowing in a blonde wig and pale pink turtleneck.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom MJ! Mom, thank you for all you do for me and for raising me to be strong and independent and passionate and to love hard…” she captioned the photo. “I love you with all my heart.”

Chris Hemsworth

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth celebrated two of the strongest women in his life, posting a photo of mom Leonie and wife Elsa with a sweet caption.

“Happy mothers day to all the wonderful mums out there , especially these two incredible women,” he captioned the photo. “Endless thanks xoxo [Mother’s Day].”

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald

Counting On personality Jessa (Duggar) Seewald paid tribute to her mother-in-law on Instagram with a slideshow of old photos and a lengthy caption.

“Happy early Mother’s Day to this beautiful, caring soul,” she captioned the photos. “Thank you for raising the man of my dreams!”

She then shared something written by both her and husband Ben.

“We’re so blessed to have you as as the grandmother of our children! Even though we live several hours apart, you’re so sweet to text videos and pictures to them often, and look for those opportunities to video chat too! It seems like almost every time you come to visit, you spoil them with a new book or some fun activity.”



They continued: “From the toys to the highchair, the baby gate to the pack’n’play– I think it’s just precious how you’ve restocked your household with all the baby items again to make our visits so comfortable and relaxing. The boys love going to Grandma & Grandpa’s house, and we’re always so sad when it’s time to leave.”

They concluded: “You are truly a Titus 2 woman, and I’m blessed by your example of grace, gentleness, patience, and heartfelt way in which you love on and invest in the lives of others. I couldn’t have asked for more! I thank God for giving me you as a 2nd mom!”

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson had a very sweet Mother’s Day this year, receiving a delicious and adorable message written in Blinkie’s Donuts.

“We [heart] you mom! Maxi + Ace,” the multicolored donuts spelled out.

“My kiddos know the way to Mommy’s heart,” she captioned the photo with a doughnut emoji.

Thomas Rhett

Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett paid tribute to his wife Lauren Akins with a slideshow of her spending time with each of their two daughter, Ada and Willa.

“Happy Mother’s Day honey! You are the strongest, most patient, loving, caring, beautiful woman that I know,” he captioned the photo. “Being parents is hard but being a mom is EXTREMELY hard and most days you do it with ease. I love you more than you could ever know! Huge shoutout to all the moms across the world! Y’all are amazing!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Luke Bryan