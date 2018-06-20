Heidi Montag Boasts Post-Pregnancy Bikini Body While on Vacation

Heidi Montag is rocking her pre-baby body once again. Eight months after giving birth to her and husband Spencer Pratt‘s son Gunner, Heidi strutted her stuff in a bikini while vacationing in Colorado.

Montag and Pratt took Gunner for a splash in the pool at the Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado this week. The family of three stayed at the five-star hotel while they vacationed in the Rocky Mountains near Crested Butte, where Montag grew up. It was the Pratts’ first family vacation together and also marked Gunner’s first time on a plane.

The Hills alumni both shared social media photos of their trip, from which they’re now back home in Los Angeles. Pratt shared one photo from their time in the pool where he’s holding Gunner up in the air while Montag looks on with a smile.

In the Instagram caption, Pratt shared lyrics from YFN Lucci and T.I.’s song “Keep Your Head Up.”

“When s— get rough just keep your head up / Gotta keep going boy you better yeah yeah / I’ma grind hard yeah I know there’s levels yeah / I swear I came too far for me to settle yeah / I’ma hustle hard ’cause I want better yeah yeah,” Pratt wrote beneath the family photo.

Throughout the course of their trip, Montag shared family photos hiking and enjoying the great outdoors and wilderness of Colorado. During the plane ride out to the Centennial State, Montag explained the significance of the trip for her.

“So excited to take [Gunner Pratt] to my home place! Even though I have lived away from Colorado for 14 years, it will always be my home,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Montag’s bikini photos come a few months after she announced that she had returned to her pre-pregnancy weight. The 31-year-old former reality star, who gained more than 40 pounds during her pregnancy, announced the news with her first bikini photo since before her pregnancy; she wore a black strapless top with a patterned pair of tiny bottoms.

“I am officially back to my pre-pregnancy weight,” she wrote. “I decided that I was going to eat balanced meals(ok I definitely eat chocolate, cookies, something sweet everyday) for breastfeeding reasons and not to have any weight loss pressure.”

She added that she also gets exercise from “carrying Gunner around 24 seven” but that she hasn’t quite convinced herself to get back to hitting the gym.

“It feels good but hasn’t been my priority. Maybe one day I will get back into the gym…” she concluded the post.