NFL Wife Says Taking Weed Gummies Helps Improve Her Parenting

Kelly Stafford says indulging in weed gummies has been a parenting savior, despite her having conflicting feelings about her habit.

“Gummies are great,” Stafford, 36, said in a recent episode of her and Hank Winchester’s The Morning After podcast. “Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down.”

Kelly has four daughters with Matthew Stafford. She added, “It’s like the glass of wine.”

Her guest Kit Hoover echoed similar sentiments, adding that gummies are “the glass of patience” because “by the time you get to bed and bath, it makes you a better parent.”

Kelly thanked her guest for her support. “I feel a little guilty saying it and it’s not like I do it every night,” Kelly explained. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘S***, I’ve been a long day. I don’t want to rip my hair out or their hair out, so I’m going to just top it off with a little gummy.’”

Hoover is a mother of three grown children and advised that Kelly should give herself “a break” and “don’t sweat that small stuff.” Kelly’s quarterback husband has given her similar advice over the years.

“As long as they’re in bed, fed and happy and feel loved, who cares how they get there,” she says her husband tells her, adding that Matthew is “fine” with her choice to eat a gummy every now and then. “He also knows when I get on one it can be rough for everybody including him,” Kelly said with a laugh.

She says the gummies make everything a bit lighter for her, explaining, “I do feel a little guilt when I do that. But then we laugh. My kids and I laugh, and I feel like they’re like, ‘Mommy’s nice tonight.’ Some nights I’m really mean, some nights I’m really nice. I feel like it’s a good balance.”

Kelly and Matthew met in college and wed in April 2015. Kelly has carved out a lane for herself regarding her takes on controversial topics, which include parenting.

In a separate episode, she confessed that she needs “breaks” from her kids “just like everyone else does,” explaining she gets overwhelmed. “I tell myself she’s not going to ask forever. But I’m f***ing tired. It makes me so sad to say this, but even the extra 15 minutes with her, or 15 seconds, feels long. Which is a horrendous thing to say.”