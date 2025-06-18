‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay’s Son Was His Mom’s Clone on the Red Carpet

August Hermann is the spitting image of his parents, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and Younger star Peter Hermann.

The 18-year-old stepped out with his mom recently to attend the premiere of Re-Creation at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater in New York City.

Hermann, who towered over Hargitay, 61, donned in a black sweater and cream-colored pinstriped pants. His mom wore a black blouse, navy trousers, and silver pointy-toed shoes.

The actress has gushed about what motherhood means to her in the press. She gave birth to August at age 42, in 2006. She and her husband then adopted Amaya and Andrew within six months of each other.

Despite waiting to start a family, in January 2024, she told PEOPLE that she is “so grateful that I’m an older mom.” She explained, “I don’t know if I could have handled it when I was younger,” she admitted. “When I was younger, I wasn’t as present, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to accept and appreciate.”

Of her dynamic, she revealed to the publication in 2018: “Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together we’re just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I’ve never known anything that was more right.”

She’s turned out to be her SVU co-stars go-to for advice. Peter Scanavino, who plays ADA Dominick Carisi on the long-running series, told TODAY he holds her words of wisdom close.

“She gave a very good parenting piece of advice to me and my wife, which was, don’t threaten a punishment to your children that you’re not willing to carry out,” he shared. “If you say, ‘One more time, we’re going to go home,’ don’t say that unless you’re really prepared to do it. And I think that’s been a very good lesson and rule to have as a parent.”