’16 and Pregnant’ Star Reportedly Misses Son’s Funeral

There seems to be some tension amongst 16 & Pregnant alums. Whitney Purvis missed her son’s funeral after she claims she wasn’t informed of the appropriate start time by her ex.

As we’ve reported, Purvis’ 16-year-old son, Weston Gosa Jr., died amid several health complications, including diabetes. TMZ reports she was turned away from the funeral home after showing up late.

A source tells the outlet that Purvis was told by her baby daddy, Weston Gosa Sr., the funeral service for their late son would begin at 4 p.m., but when she arrived, the service had already begun at 2 p.m. and she wasn’t on the guest list, and no one from her side of the family were allowed in.

Purvis’ ex is claiming that this version of the events is false. He says he told everyone, including Whitney, the viewing was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the service beginning immediately after. He says he called Purvis personally a week in advance to invite her, and that a strict guest list would be monitored.

Her ex says that Purvis didn’t arrive until after 4:15 p.m. when the service was underway and the chapel doors were locked. Purvis reportedly had an emotional reaction outside of the service as a result. He also claims people from her side were in attendance, including Purvis’ mom and aunt.

Despite the drama, Gosa Sr. says he and his wife Amy gifted Purvis a separate urn with some of Weston Jr.’s ashes as a gesture of compassion. Purvis has also been speaking out online, claiming their son’s death could have been prevented, which Gosa Sr. denies.

Purvis announced the death of her son in a Facebook post, saying he died suddenly. “This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself,” she wrote in part.

“He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real,” she added. “I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”