Heidi Klum's 16-Year-Old Daughter Just Made a Massive Charitable Donation

Heidi Klum's 16-year-old daughter Leni is giving back. After officially launching her modeling career earlier this year, the teen marked Earth Day 2021 by making a major charitable donation giving back to the world. In an April 22 Instagram post, Leni announced she not only planted 1,000 trees, but also donated $50,000 to Plant-for-the-Planet, an organization that aims to raise awareness amongst children and young adults out the issues of climate change and has a goal of planting a trillion trees.

Leni shared news of her charitable contribution with a new selfie encouraging others to "Stop Talking Start Planting." Showing her in an all-denim ensemble and holding a single leaf, the teen said "it's up to us to save our future," going on to reveal that for "Earth Day, I just planted 1000 trees and have put together $50K of my own money to donate to" the organization "in support of environmental protection." She encouraged others to join her "and plant your own." Her donation earned plenty of praise, including from her mother, who shared a video of Leni planting a tree to her own account, writing that she is "so proud of you!"

"I'm only just starting my career, but I've seen the huge impact giving back has made first hand through my mother's charitable work throughout the years," Klum shared a quote from her daughter. "Kids my age have to think of how we’re going to create a better future for ourselves, and that starts now. I encourage you to please take it into your own hands, plant a tree, support organizations like Plant For The Planet or do one good thing for the planet today."

While Leni is the daughter of famous parents, she is quickly launching her own career and making a name for herself in the modeling world. In December, the teen made her magazine cover debut when she appeared alongside her mother on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue. At the time, Leni celebrated the moment by sharing with fans that she "had so much fun" during her first modeling gig, with Klum also marking the special moment herself.

Klum, who is also mom to sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 11, wrote on Instagram that she was "proud" of her daughter, adding that "and it's not because you've chosen your own path." She went on to write, "no matter which path" Leni would chose "to go down, you would be your own woman," noting that she always knows "exactly what you want and what you don't want."