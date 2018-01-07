Haylie Duff Expecting Second Child With Fiance Matt Rosenberg

Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff‘s older sister, announced Friday that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

The 32-year-old broke the news on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of daughter Ryan Eva Erhard pointing to her own belly.

“Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly,” Duff wrote. She added the hashtag #FamilyOf4.

“Haylie is so excited to have another baby and for Ryan to be a big sister,” a source told PEOPLE on Friday.

Duff and Rosenberg, an entrepreneur, welcomed Ryan in March 2015. They have been engaged since April Fool’s Day 2012. They chose to delay the wedding when they discovered that Duff was pregnant with Ryan.

“It was kind of too much to all do at once,” Duff told Us Weekly back in December 2014. “We’re just trying to focus on one thing first, and then we’ll do it.”

“It’s pretty cool to think now our daughter is going to be at our wedding,” Rosenberg told Us at the time.

Duff starred on 7th Heaven and appeared on Lizzie McGuire with her sister. She recently appeared in Rob Schneider’s Netflix series Real Bob and has starred in several made-for-TV movies. She also hosted Real Girl’s Kitchen on the Cooking Channel.

Duff’s sister Hilary has a son, 5-year-old Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The sisters told PEOPLE in November that their children get along really well together.

“They really play well together,” Duff told the magazine. “One time I had Luca for a sleepover and the two of them were outside running around on a Slip ‘n Slide, and I remember looking out at them in the yard being like, ‘This is what they’re going to do as teenagers.’ “

Photo credit: Instagram / @Haylie Duff