Hayden Panettiere’s Biggest Job Is Keeping Her Daughter Alive

Hayden Panettiere has her hands full with her 2-year-old daughter!

The Nashville actress opened about motherhood in an interview with Parade, Us Weekly reports.

“I can’t say that anything is typical or ‘the norm’ about any day of the week now that I’m the mom of a 2-year-old,” the 27-year-old told the magazine. “She gets her hands in just about everything, and my biggest job at the moment is keeping her alive!”

Panettiere, who shares daughter Kaya with her Ukrainian boxer fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, told Parade that becoming a mom at the age of 25 helped her figure out who her true friends were especially after her relocation from L.A. to Tennessee.

She moved to Tennessee in 2012 at the age of 22 to start work on the show Nashville. This was her pre-baby time to have fun and figure “out where [she] fit in here in Nashville.”

“Then I went through a pregnancy and I found out who my true friends were — the ones that were going to stick around and support me,” she explained. “I’ll just say the outcome was slim pickins!”

Even though she may have lost some friends along the way, she has finally found her footing. “Now I’m the mother of a 2-year-old, I’ve found my pack of solid, loyal, lifelong friends here and am settled into a beautiful routine,” she added. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a blast. My life and who I am have simply evolved in a beautiful way. So actually Nashville feels like a first home to me!”