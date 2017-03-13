Hayden Panettiere Has Real Mom Moment With Her Daughter in Airplane Bathroom

Hayden on twitter: Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom 🙈 But look at that baby girl helping momma clean 😂 A post shared by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Even when you’re a celebrity, mom life isn’t exactly glamorous.

Just ask Nashville star Hayden Panettiere. The actress took to Instagram to share a very down-to-earth moment she had with her 2-year-old daughter Kaya while on a flight.

“Aaaaand then your daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom,” Panettiere captioned the photo. “But look at the baby girl helping momma clean.”

This isn’t the first time Panettiere has shared the trials and tribulations of motherhood with her fans. In July, the 27-year-old posted a photo of herself kneeling down to console crying Kaya.

“Blondies,” she captioned the stunning black-and-white snapshot.

In a recent interview, the Remember the Titans actress opened up about raising her little girl.

“I can’t say that anything is typical or ‘the norm’ about any day of the week now that I’m the mom of a 2-year-old,” she said. “She gets her hands in just about everything, and my biggest job at the moment is keeping her alive!”

She’s doing a great job!

Blondies 😍 A post shared by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) on Jul 16, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

H/T: Instagram / Hayden Panettiere

