‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Kate Siegel Shares Festive Selfie Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

The Haunting of Hill House‘s Kate Siegel is getting ready to hang an extra stocking.

Siegel, who portrayed the adult version of the Crain family psychic, is currently just days away from giving birth, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting into the holiday spirit. On Friday, the soon-to-be-mom-of-two took to Instagram to celebrate the holidays.

“So merry. Much bright,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a Christmas-themed headband, complete with red sequins and Christmas ornaments.

Siegel is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Flanagan, who directed the Netflix original series based on the 1959 horror novel by Shirley Jackson. The couple, who welcomed their first child, son Cody Paul Flanagan, in 2016, found out that they were expecting another bundle of joy in the midst of filming The Haunting of Hill House‘s sixth episode, “Two Storms.”

The episode, which features a lengthy one-take scene, also featured a sequence in which Siegel had to repeatedly fall as her character became drunk at her sister’s funeral.

“I was working out with our stunt coordinator, and we were doing it over and over and over again. And there had been some interesting math with my cycle, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to take a test to make sure,’” Siegel explained in a recent interview. “And I told Mike that night, because we were going to be shooting the episode the next day, and the terror in his face was like nothing I had ever seen! He was like, ‘I’ve just been throwing my pregnant wife on the ground all day!’”

Siegel, who has appeared in a number of her husband’s other films, said that her husband’s most recent venture into the horror genre was something special, as it was a “family drama wrapped in the skin of a thriller.”

She added that she felt a special connection to her Hill House character.

“I identify with what it’s like to have things in my childhood that I still carry with me as an adult,” she told PEOPLE. “I think we can all agree that there are weeks and months in our childhood years that help form who we are as adults. I think that’s what makes Theo so relatable to me and to the audience.”

Along with channeling her own childhood experiences, she also drew inspiration from Claire Bloom’s portrayal of Theo in the original Hill House adaptation, which was released in 1963.