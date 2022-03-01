Hallmark Unveils Its April Movie Releases Lineup

Spring is almost here, and love is in the air at Hallmark. On Monday, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries released their full lineup of new movies coming in April 2022. The upcoming lineup of films that will begin rolling out on Saturday, April 2, includes six brand new films promising plenty of romance and thrills.

Hallmark Channel’s annual “Spring Into Love” event will kick off on April 2 with the debut of Just One Kiss. Starring Broadway veterans Krysta Rodriguez and Santino Fontana, the movie is music-centric, with the two stars belting out “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Something Stupid,” among others, as the movie traces the tale of a college literature professor and a headliner at a Manhattan supper club who quickly find sparks flying. The event will continue with the Philippa Northeast Brant Daugherty-starring film A Royal Romance. Other titles in the lineup include Love, Classified and A Tail of Love.

April will also mark a fresh lineup of films for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Still promising romance, these films will also provide a dose of mystery. The lineup will reunite Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker for the film Curious Caterer Mysteries, with Autumn Reeser and Tyler Hynes starring in the movie Always Amore. Keep scrolling to see Hallmark Channel’s full list of new movies debuting in April 2022.

‘Just One Kiss’

Event: Spring Into Love

Starring: Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana, Illeana Douglas, Aida Turturro

Premieres: Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Through a series of chance encounters, sparks fly between college literature professor Mia (Rodriguez) and Tony (Fontana), a headliner at a Manhattan supper club. Unbeknownst to them, Mia’s mother, Marlene (Douglas), and Tony’s mother, Sofia (Turturro), are working some maternal matchmaking magic.”

‘A Royal Runaway Romance’

Event: Spring Into Love

Starring: Philippa Northeast, Brant Daugherty

Premieres: Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Princess Amelia of Bundbury (Northeast) travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard, Grady (Daugherty).”

‘Love, Classified’

Event: Spring Into Love

Starring: Melora Hardin, Arienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara, Max Lloyd-Jones

Premieres: Saturday, April 16 at8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Romance novelist Emilia (Hardin) is a whirlwind who blows back into the lives of her adult children, Taylor (McNamara) and Zach (Lloyd-Jones), under the pretense of a book signing arranged by her hometown’s local book shop. As Emilia tries to reconnect, Taylor and Zach explore new and past relationships through an app that boasts old-fashioned human connection by way of the classified ad. Zach is given a chance to heal old wounds while Taylor matches with a woman that changes the way she’s always thought about love.”

‘A Tail of Love’

Event: Spring Into Love

Starring: Brittany Bristow, Chris McNally

Premieres: Saturday, April 23 at8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Bella (Bristow) learns her dog rescue’s future is in question when they lose funding from their main sponsor, a dog food company that’s being sold. The late owner’s son, JR (McNally), is a soldier who is home on leave to handle the sale. During a visit to the rescue, JR quickly bonds with Indie, a retired military dog they just took in, and begins spending more time there. When Bella learns the rescue’s property is also being sold, she turns to JR for help with finding the missing document proving her grandparents purchased the land many years before.”

‘Always Amore’

Event: Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes, Patty McCormack

Premieres: Sunday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Elizabeth (Reeser), with the support of her mother-in-law, Nonna (McCormack), is doing everything she can to keep her late husband’s once-acclaimed — but now struggling — Italian restaurant afloat. With business going downhill, she is forced to work with a professional restaurant consultant, Ben (Hynes), to see if they can turn things around. At first, Elizabeth resists the changes Ben believes will save the restaurant, but as they get closer, Elizabeth realizes that not all change is bad. She rediscovers her passion for baking and might even open her heart to new love.”

‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’

Event: Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker

Premieres: Sunday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Goldy (DeLoach) is a spirited single mom who’s thrust into the role of town sleuth to help solve a friend’s mysterious death. With the clock ticking to find the culprit, Goldy strikes up an unlikely partnership with Detective Tom Schultz (Walker), who leans into Goldy’s local knowledge. As their relationship shows signs of becoming something more, the suspect list rises. Will Goldy narrow in on the killer before the killer narrows in on her?”