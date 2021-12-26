Netflix Adds CW Show’s Final Episodes

Kara Zor-El’s Arrowverse saga is now complete, and Netflix viewers can now see for the story ends. The last six Supergirl episodes have been uploaded to Netflix, meaning the show is now streaming there in its entirety. The series wrapped up on The CW on Nov. 9, after six seasons and 126 episodes. Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist in the title role, along with Mehcad Brooks as Jimmy Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Kara’s adoptive sister Alex Danvers, and David Harewood as the Martian Manhunter.

The first seven episodes of Supergirl Season 6 have already been available on Netflix for some time, as they first aired between March and May. However, due to production schedule changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there was a long gap in production so the second part of Season 6 did not begin airing until August. The two-hour series finale aired on The CW on Nov. 9, and the last batch of episodes was released on Netflix on Nov. 17.

Supergirl was widely praised for its performances and diverse cast. The show introduced Dreamer, a new transgender hero played by Nicole Maines. Dreamer quickly became a fan-favorite, with DC Comics even enlisting Maines to write the first comic story featuring Dreamer for the DC Pride special. Maines recently teased a new story featuring Dreamer, although DC Comics hasn’t confirmed anything yet. On Nov. 10, Maines tweeted a photo of herself beginning to type a new script on her laptop.

In a recent Buzzfeed interview, Maines gushed about how much she loves the character and was excited to continue her adventures in comic form. “I’ve kind of become drunk on my own power, I’m not gonna lie. I’m kind of like, ‘I AM DREAMER,’” she said. “I keep having to remind myself I am not actually a superhero in real life. I said I love Dreamer’s superpowers, and with the comic, I’ve maybe sprinkled in a few new things in there for fun. I’m having such a blast. Although I’m worried I may have made her a ‘Mary Sue,’ but you know what? Superman has super strength, super speed, heat vision, X-ray vision, frost breath, super hearing, invulnerability, he can survive in space, he can fly, and he’s bulletproof, so I don’t care. Trans folks have one person, so Dreamer can do whatever she wants.”

Supergirl brought new interpretations of Superman stories and characters to life. Eventually, Superman himself did appear on the show, with Tyler Hoechlin playing Kal-El. That lead to a spin-off, Superman & Lois, starring Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tullock as Lois. Other actors who appeared in Supergirl include Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5, Sam Witwer as Agent Liberty, LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, Julie Gonzalo as Arcata, Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant, Chris Wood as Mon-El, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, and Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor.

There are still a few ongoing Arrowverse shows on The CW. The Flash recently started its eighth season on Nov. 16 and airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, before Batwoman at 9 p.m. ET. Superman & Lois returns on Jan. 11. Stargirl, which is set in another universe, finished its second season in November.