Halle Berry Shares Rare Snap of Son Maceo

Halle Berry welcomed her 3-year-old son, Maceo, in 2013 with then-husband Olivier Martinez, and the actress rarely shares photos of the youngster to social media.

On Thursday, Berry offered fans a rare glimpse of her son, sharing a sweetly serene shot of the tot on Instagram.

In the snap, little Maceo can be seen looking out a large window at the rolling water, wearing a comfy pair of pajamas his mom made sure to shout out in the caption.

“When you find a pair of pj’s that rock your world,” she wrote.

Along with Maceo, Berry is also mom to daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry. The Oscar winner hardly ever shares photos of her children, and when she does, their faces are often not featured in the shots.

The protective move prompted some to comment negatively about Berry’s social media stance, but the actress fired back last fall after posting a photo of her kids, noting that her choice not to share their faces in no way means she’s ashamed of them.

“I’ve noticed you have said this several times now, so let me be clear — I’m not at all ashamed of my children,” she wrote on Instagram. “When they grow and they’re of age and they want [to] share their images on the Internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me?” she continued. “Have a beautiful day.”

