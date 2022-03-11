Grimes Reveals Surprising Status of Elon Musk Relationship After Welcoming Second Child

Grimes surprised the world by accidentally revealing that she and Elon Musk had welcomed a second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, in the April 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. However, that doesn’t mean that the couple reunited for the long term. Grimes took to Twitter after the interview went to print to clarify that she and Musk had once again broken up.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin [Gordon] wrote that part of the story rly well,” Grimes tweeted. “Sique – peace out.”

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1501959073591296002?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Grimes also explained that this was likely her last traditional interview. “This is the last time I’ll do any traditional press cuz I’m a pretty private person,” she wrote. “Haven’t done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it’s hard to foreground my work but also maybe it’s all intertwined at this point.”

Grimes had told Vanity Fair that she and Musk are back together after splitting up in September 2021. Before the split, the couple was together for three years.

“There’s no real word for it,” she said. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Back in February, it was reported that Musk was dating 27-year old Australian actress Natasha Basset who stars in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. According to HollywoodLife, Musk and Bassett “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship.” The outlet also said, “They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.”