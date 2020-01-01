‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone and Husband Rob Giles Welcome Daughter Arwen on New Year’s Eve

Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone and her husband Rob Giles are officially parents of three! On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband had closed out 2019 and rang in 2020 by welcoming daughter Arwen Giles. Their little girl joins big sisters Paloma “Pippa” Michaela, 3, and Eliza, 7.

“Arwen is here!” Scorsone, who portrays Amelia Shepherd in the long-running ABC medical drama, wrote in the announcement. “Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.”

Snapped by photographer Rebecca Coursey, the included gallery showed sweet images of the couple’s two older children cuddling up to their baby sister.

News of little Arwen’s arrival was met with congratulatory messages from Scorsone’s more than two million Instagram followers, including some of her Grey’s Anatomy co-stars.

“Congratulations!!” Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice alum Kate Walsh commented.

“Oh congrats to you and your beautiful family!!!!” wrote one fan. “This is amazing news!!!! And what a beautiful name.”

“Arwen! [heart emoji].” Sarah Drew wrote. “So beautiful!!!!!”

“This is the best news of 2019,” another follower celebrated the news.

“I’m crying!! So much love to you and your family!!” added a fifth.

The Grey’s actress and her husband had announced in November that they were expecting, just shortly after it had been revealed that Scorsone’s onscreen counterpart was pregnant with her very new boyfriend Link’s (Chris Carmack) baby. The couple made the announcement just a day after Halloween, sharing a photo of their family donning their best Addams Family costumes.

“Our Family’s about to get even kookier. [Pumpkin in the oven],” the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

The announcement came just months after Scorsone had opened up about parenthood and how her perception of parenthood shifted after learning of Pippa’s Down Syndrome diagnosis.

“What I unconsciously thought about my job as a mother was that I was supposed to equip her to survive in a competitive world,” Scorsone said on the Motherly podcast, according to PEOPLE, adding that he was initially sent “into a tailspin” when she realized her daughter “was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences.”

“This simple voice came to me where I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do — oh, I’m supposed to keep her safe and I’m supposed to make her feel loved,’” she said. “And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened.”