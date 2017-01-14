‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Opens About Balancing Being a Mother and a Full-Time Job

Family costume from Saturday! Dalmation, fire, firefighter☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/SjLbEaNgEp — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) November 1, 2016

Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew is opening up about being a working mom.

“I feel like the whole ‘women can have it all,’ there are elements about that that are definitely true But I also feel like it’s a great, big lie,” the mom of two opened up at the Television Critics Association conference.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I say that only because I agree that women can have all of the elements, 100 percent they can. But there will always be a tug and a push and a pull, and you will always feel like you’re sacrificing something for something else. I don’t know how anybody can ever get around that.”

She continued, “I will say there are times when my daughter reaches for the nanny before she reaches for me, and my heart breaks a little. But I really, really love my job. I’m a much more present mom because I go and do something that I love a lot. I come home refreshed and energized to be mom. So it’s an interesting balance. I think I’m going to be challenged by it forever, and I welcome that challenge.”

Drew shares her son Micah Emmanuel, 4, and daughter Hannah Mali Rose, 2, with her husband Peter Lanfer.

“My daughter is me 100 percent,” the actress revealed. “She will pick up a microphone and sing for the camera while staring at herself in the mirror dressed in tutus. She is a performer and she’ll watch people and see if she’s getting a reaction.”

You guessed it, her son Micah is just like her husband. “My son is my husband, 100 percent. My son is introspective, super focused. We’ve been reading chapter books to him since he was 2½. We read the Chronicles of Narnia to him and he sat still for hour‑long reading sessions without moving. Hannah? Forget it.”

Related:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale: Alex Shares an Emotional Apology to Jo

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Introduces Surprising Love Triangle in FINALE

McDreamy Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’