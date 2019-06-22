‘Grand Hotel’ Star Eva Longoria Breastfeeds Son Santiago on Set and Fans Sing Her Praises

Grand Hotel executive producer and guest star Eva Longoria showed off photos of herself breastfeeding son Santiago while directing an episode of the series, and earned instant praise from fans.

Here are pics of me directing while breastfeeding Santi during filming of @GrandHotelABC. Women multitask everyday & I was lucky to have an amazing crew & cast that supported my new motherhood + career goals! Can’t wait for you to see this Monday on ABC! https://t.co/PQyxap7k5u pic.twitter.com/HDWXSL7VMG — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 15, 2019

On June 15, Longoria, 44, shared a quartet of photos from the series set, showing her hard at work while meeting with other producers and working behind the camera.

“Here are pics of me directing while breastfeeding Santi during filming of [Grand Hotel]. Women multitask everyday & I was lucky to have an amazing crew & cast that supported my new motherhood + career goals,” Longoria wrote.

Longoria directed the third episode of Grand Hotel, “Curveball.” The episode will air on Monday, July 1 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Grand Hotel is based on the Spanish series Gran Hotel, created by Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira. The American version, developed by Brian Tanen, is set in a Micmia Beach hotel owned by Santiago Mendoza (Demian Bhicir) and his second wife, Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez). Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wedny Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno also star.

Longoria is an executive producer on the series and will play Beatriz Mendoza, Santiago’s late wife and the mother of his children, in flashbacks.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Longoria said she loves being a producer, actress and director on her projects.

“I felt like I wasn’t reaching my full potential as a human when I was just acting, so when I was on the set of Desperate Housewives, I used that time of my life as film school,” Longoria explained. “It was [eight seasons] on a set. If you don’t learn something, you’re not paying attention.”

Longoria and her husband, Jose Antonio Baston, welcomed their son Santiago Enrique Baston in June 2018. Longoria introduced Santiago to the world on the cover of HOLA! USA.

“When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old,” Longoria wrote on Instagram to mark Santiago’s first birthday on Wednesday. “Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical. Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!”

New episodes of Grand Hotel air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET Mondays. You can also see Longoria in Dora and the Lost City of Gold in theaters on Aug. 9.

