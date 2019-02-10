Grammys 2019: Miley Cyrus Reveals Throwback With Dad Billy Ray Ahead of Ceremony

Miley Cyrus posted an adorable throwback of herself and father, Billy Ray Cyrus ahead of the 62st Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Cyrus teased her big performance at the Grammys this weekend with an old family photo. She tweeted a picture on Sunday afternoon showing herself as a young child, arm-in-arm with her country singer father. It showed a young Cyrus in his heyday, wearing an exaggerated mullet and five o’clock shadow. Beside him, Cyrus looked like a young child, though judging by her tweet, not much has changed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On our way to the Grammys like…” she wrote, tagging her father. Cyrus may feel like she and her dad are the same today as they were in that picture, although some important things have changed. For one, she is now a big enough star to perform at the Grammys alongside music legends.

On our way to the Grammys like…. @billyraycyrus pic.twitter.com/4UAXOtCHiq — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 10, 2019



On Friday night, Cyrus stood among her heroes at the 2019 MusiCares Gala, honoring godmother, Dolly Parton, as MusiCares Person of the Year. Cyrus performed “Islands in the Stream” along with collaborators Mark Ronson and Shawn Mendes. More than a dozen other artists performed in honor of Parton, including Garth Brooks and Willie Nelson.

Of course, Billy Ray Cyrus has been tweeting his pride and support through the whirlwind weekend. He posted some heartfelt messages of support to Cyrus on Twitter, including a shot of the two sitting in the audience of the award show.

“What a night! Congratulations [Dolly Parton]! We had so much fun celebratin’ you!” he wrote. “And [Miley Cyrus]! Wow! What a performance of [“Islands in the Stream”] with you, [Shawn Mendes], and [Mark Ronson]! Absolutely beautiful #ProudDad.”

The clash of talents will continue at the Grammys on Sunday, when Cyrus performs with Parton and Maren Morris. Morris revealed the collaboration on her Instagram Story, where she talked about the thrill of rehearsing with them.

“Just finished Grammy rehearsals with Dolly and Miley, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Morris said. “Dolly is so gracious and humble and cool. That is like, ‘Duh. Of course she is.’ The three of us are going to do one of my favorite songs that she’s done. I can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

There is still no word on what song the trio will play, but fans are already excited. Cyrus did not pick up any nominations at the Grammys this year. She has only been honored by the award show once before, for her 2015 album Bangerz.

The Grammys air on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.