Good Bones star Mina Starsiak did a prolonged Q&A with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, admitting that she "HATED" the title of the show when it was first pitched to her. Starsiak and her mother co-founded their home renovation company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc., long before HGTV came calling about a reality show. To this day, she feels that the show come second to her business.

A fan asked Starsiak "What made you and your mom decide to do Good Bones?" during Wednesday's Q&A. She responded: "Lol. So many [people] think we have so much more say than we do" with a crying-laughing emoji. "I build houses. The powers that be make a show. Fun fact: I actually HATED the name when they first told us, but now I can't imagine it being anything different."

In a follow-up question, another fan asked: "What made you want to go on HGTV?" Starsiak responded: "Nothing! Lol! We were just doing our own thing, renovating houses, and a production company found our Facebook page and called me! Mom and I aren't the types to say no to a new challenge so when they asked if we'd ever consider doing a show we said 'heck yea.'"

Starsiak took all kinds of questions from fans on Wednesday, interspersing them with videos of her two children as the family prepares for the holidays. Starsiak is best-known for her renovation projects to most, although she is garnering more and more interest in her personal life and parenthood as she grows her Instagram audience.

Starsiak and her husband, Steve Hawk, have a toddler son named Jack and a baby girl named Charlotte Drew, born in September. Starsiak was open and frank about their difficulty conceiving Charlotte, and their decision ultimately to rely on in vitro fertilization. When a fan asked about more kids on Wednesday, she confirmed that there are no more on the way.

"We're not testing fate," she wrote. We've got two amazing nuggets. Mommas done and getting her tummy tuck and Steve's getting snipped." Starsiak went on to explain how she and Hawk came to the decision to try IVF in the first place.

"I'm a problem solver," Starsiak explained. "When we had been trying for 3/4 months I didn't want to wait years to see if there was a problem we could FIX. So we had Steve's swimmers checked, my eggs checked, had die pushed through my tubes to make sure they weren't clogged... When all was good except my egg count being super low, we didn't want to 'waste' any more eggs going through menstrual cycles or IUI's so we went straight to IVF. Price is obviously [an] issue for people if their insurance does cover it like ours did, but my thought is [to] take all those initial steps to make sure you're 'practicing' CAN actually lead to a baby."

All of Good Bones is streaming now on Hulu. The series has been renewed for a sixth season, which is expected to premiere in the summer of 2021 on HGTV.