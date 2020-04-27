'Glee' Star Lea Michele Pregnant With First Child

Glee star Lea Michele has something new to sing about, as she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting their first child. A source close to the couple broke the happy news on Monday. Michele and Reich married in March 2019 after about two years of dating. Michele once joked their romance was approved by Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of Glee and Scream Queens.

A source told PEOPLE Michele is pregnant, although Michele has not spilled the beans herself on social media. "They've always wanted to be parents," the source said. The couple has been linked since July 2017, and Reich, an entrepreneur and business owner, proposed in April 2018. He presented her with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring he designed himself with Leor Yerushalmi and the Jewelers of Las Vegas.

During the 2017 Emmys, Michele jokingly said she knew the relationship would succeed because Murphy approved. Michele and Murphy have worked together for years, first on Glee and then on Scream Queens. "We were with Ryan Murphy yesterday. Ryan is my family — he’s one of the greatest friends in the world that I have," Michele, 33, said at the time, reports PEOPLE. "When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal."

Michele and Reich, 37, married in an intimate ceremony in Northern California with only 200 family members and friends attending. The celebrity guests included Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tombin and Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts. Murphy officiated the ceremony, which saw Michele earing a custome Monique Lhuillier silk wedding gown.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple told PEOPLE in March 2019. "And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together." After the wedding, they spent two weeks on a tropical honeymoon.

Michele and Reich are currently self-quarantining at home in California. The hardest part has been keeping in touch with her family, she told StyleCaster recently. "It's really hard right now because my father’s on the East coast, so me and my mom are making sure to FaceTime at least twice a day to check in with him," she said. "I think what we're going through right now is absolutely horrific, but I have found that I'm connecting with friends more than I maybe ever have."

"We spend so much time with very brief text messages that really don't have a lot of depth, and I think being where we are right now is such an opportunity for us to connect on a deeper level by speaking over the phone, which I don't think people have done in a very long time," Michele continued. "Now, these conversations aren’t just gossiping or sort of surface level. It's, 'How's your family? How are you feeling? How are your emotions? How's your stress?'"