‘Glee’ Stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele Announce Joint Tour

Glee fans have a reason to celebrate this summer because Lea Michele and Darren Criss are going on tour together.

The LM/DC tour kicks off on May 30 in Nashville. The tour also stops in Cincinnati; Pittsburgh; Washington D.C.; Indianapolis; Columbus; Easton, Pennsylvania; Newark, New Jersey; and Toronto.

Pre-sales for tickets start on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and general tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Washington, D.C. show do not go up for pre-order until Tuesday, April 17 and general tickets go on sale on Friday, April 20.

“We’ve had a lot of fun in the past few years … we’ve always played music together and every time we do, we say, ‘We should do this more and take this to more cities,” Criss said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss said in a joint statement, reports Variety. “We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

Michelle starred on Glee as Rachel Berry and was last seen on TV in ABC’s short-lived The Mayor and starred in Fox’s Scream Queens. Last year, she released her album Places and went on her An Intimate Evening With Lea Michele tour.

Just last month, Michele was in the news for confirming that she can, in fact, read and write. Rumors that the singer is illiterate started on a podcast and went viral, forcing Michele to respond on Twitter.

“Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back. Literally laughing out loud at all this. Love you,” she wrote to a fan.

As for Criss, he recently starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story for FX and released the EP Homework. In 2017, he launched Computer Games, a pop group with his brother Chuck Criss. They released their album Lost Boys Life.

The tour should give Glee fans something to smile about as the cast has been hit with tragedies. In 2013, while the show was still on air, Cory Monteith was found dead from a drug overdose. In January, Mark Salling took his own life while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.