Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Tribute to Daughter Vivian

Gisele Bündchen is communicating well with Tom Brady following their divorce. On Monday, the former couple went on the social media pages to pay tribute to their daughter, Vivian, who celebrated her 10th birthday. When Brady left his message to Vivian, the 41-year-old model reacted in a comments section.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you," Brady wrote in the Instagram post, on which Bündchen left a heart emoji. The photo of the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shows him embracing Vivian and son Benjamin as the three spend time in New York City. Brady shares Benjamin, 12, with Bündchen. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen also left a sweet message for Vivan. "Happy 10th birthday girlie girl!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much! Bündchen and Brady divorced after being married for 13 years. There were reports that Bündchen was not happy with Brady returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. When Bündchen spoke to Elle in September, she showed her support for Brady.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Bündchen went on to say that she's ready to take big steps in her career. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

Brady and the Buccaneers and getting close to the end of the 2022 season. The team is currently in first place in the NFC South and won their game against the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday Night. Brady is looking to play in his 11th Super Bowl and earn his eighth Super Bowl title.