Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on ‘CBS Mornings’

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday’s CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey’s home in Santa Barbara, California, in December.

“Please allow me to introduce to the world Luca Lynn Miller,” King said Monday, as she shared photos of herself and her daughter with Luca. “His middle name is Lynn. Virgil lost his brother earlier this year so little Luca has his uncle’s middle name. We already call, his initials are LLM so we call him LL Mill. LL Cool Mill.” King met Luca for the first time on Friday, after Bumpus returned home from the hospital, King said.

“It was the Lion King scene where they hold the baby up,” King said of meeting Luca. “That’s how I felt about this child. I have wanted to be a grandmother for a long time.” King said it was “really something” to see her own child welcome her first child. “I am so nuts about it,” she said, adding that Bumpus wanted to tell King how to hold Luca. “I said, ‘Yeah, OK, I actually know how to do this.’ But I am so grateful,” King said. King ended the happy segment by congratulating her “favorite daughter” and favorite son-in-law, who have welcomed her “favorite grandson.” King and ex-husband Bill Bumpus are also parents to son William Bumpus Jr., 33.

King announced she was soon to become a grandmother during an April episode of what was still known as CBS This Morning. She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show around that time, noting how much she would love to see Bumpus have a son. “Listen, I’m the oldest of four girls,” King said at the time, notes Entertainment Tonight. “My whole life I wanted a big brother. My whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky. So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That’s just my own little fantasy.”

CBS This Morning was re-branded as CBS Mornings on Sept. 7. Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson joined King as co-anchors, and the show was moved to a new studio in Times Square. When the re-branding was announced last month, King noted that the morning show would try to capture the same “storytelling magic” featured on CBS Sunday Morning during the week, in addition to covering the news. The 7 a.m. hour focuses on daily headlines, while the 8 a.m. hour features expanded interviews and expanded investigative reports with Anthony Mason and Vlad Duthiers.