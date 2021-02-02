Gayle King's Daughter Gets Married at Oprah Winfrey's House

✖

Congratulations are in order for Gayle King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, who said "I do" to her longtime boyfriend Virgil Miller. Bumpus and Miller tied the knot in a socially distanced celebration in December, with the romantic ceremony being held at none other than Oprah Winfrey's house, O Magazine shared Monday. Winfrey is Bumpus' godmother.

According to the outlet, the couple's initial wedding plans were scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Bumpus and Miller, who live on the West Coast, instead having opted for plan B, which entailed an intimate ceremony with a refined guest list at the Santa Barbara, California estate. Although it "wasn't the wedding we planned," according to King, who announced her daughter's marriage on CBS This Morning Monday and also shared the news to Instagram, "it was absolutely perfect." Along with the bride and the groom, the ceremony had just six guests: Oprah and her partner Stedman Graham, and King, with King’s son Will, and Kirby's brother officiating.

"Nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does, so for him to do the ceremony felt meant to be," King said of her son officiating the wedding. "My son, Will, says, 'We call ourselves a tripod, and that day with Virgil, we became a perfect square.' Kirby really is so happy, and nothing beats when your children are happy."

All aspects of the wedding were impacted by the pandemic, with O Magazine revealing that Bumpus' dress fittings were held via Zoom, with Winfrey, King, and her best friend offering feedback virtually. Flash forward to the wedding day, King revealed she wasn't able to go into the home to help her daughter get ready for the big day, which she admitted was "very tough." After the intimate ceremony, the couple's family and friends enjoyed "socially distant hors d'oeuvres and cake and socially distant dancing." Photos of the day were taken by photographer Joe Pugliese. Although Pugliese "doesn't normally do weddings," Winfrey "just so happened to be shooting something on her property that got canceled at the last minute, so we lucked out and had a professional photographer who followed all pandemic protocol," King said.

Bumpus and Miller got engaged in February 2020. In announcing news of the nuptials on Instagram alongside jaw-dropping images from the day, Kong joked, "FINALLY fav daughter [Kirby Bumpus] gave me permission to share the news she's a married lady." King said "the day was gorgeous and so was Kirby!"