'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Jokingly Faults His 6-Month-Old Son for Hilarious Fatherhood Development

Former Game of Thrones costars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their baby, a son, in February, and Harington has been opening up about the trials of new parenthood while promoting the second season of Modern Love. Harington stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss Modern Love and his upcoming role in Marvel's Eternals, and he explained that he and Leslie are in "that gorgeous stage," but they are dealing with lots of "useless" parenting advice from everyone around them.

"So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it," Harington explained to Fallon. "And it's all useless. It's all useless. It's stuff like, 'It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing.'"

"No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out," Harington continued. "That's basically parenting, I think." Harington also admitted that he'd do just about anything to get a laugh from his son, showing off his "dad moves" for a delighted Fallon. "In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault,'" Harington said. Harington also stretched his comedic muscles in a skit called "Straight Up Goes For It," performing a passionate, if off-key, version of Trains' "Drops of Jupiter."

Harington recently opened up about parenting in an interview with Access, admitting that it's been a very surprising experience. "I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he admitted. "Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together."

"You are now a unit, the three of you," Harington said about the family that he's built with Leslie. "That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."