'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Cradles Baby Bump on Walk With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was spotted cradling her baby bump in her arms as she took a walk in Los Angeles on Sunday with her husband, Joe Jonas. The former Game of Thrones star wore a simple white t-shirt and gym shorts, as well as a face mask and sunglasses on her journey out. Fans fawned over this rare sighting of Turner, who has been keeping to herself since the pandemic began.

Turner and Jonas were practically matching in graphic white t-shirts and gym shorts on Sunday, as seen in photos published by Just Jared. According to a report by Marie Claire, they were out getting ice cream at Salt & Straw, where a special sale was on for Father's Day. The two held hands as they walked and kept their distance from other pedestrians to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple is expecting their baby to arrive "in the middle of summer," sources told Us Weekly.

Turner and Jonas have taken easily to long term social distancing — which is all the more important during Turner's pregnancy. Back in April, Turner gave an interview with Conan O'Brien, where she said that spending all of her time at home was not so difficult for her.

"I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody," she confessed. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it. Everything seems to be working out in my favor here... It's like prison for [Jonas], but it’s great for me."

Turner added that her husband commits one of the cardinal sins of quarantine as far as meme culture is concerned: putting on pants. She said: "I saw a meme online, 'if you're wearing denim pants at home, what does that say about you during quarantine? What does that say about you as a person? Are you a psychopath?' And Joe does that! Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers!"

Still, Turner has not been completely idle in recent months, as she showed her Instagram followers. On June 6, her last Instagram post was a collection of photos and a video of herself at a Black Lives Matter protest. Safety was still on her mind, howver, as she wore a face mask and glasses, and kept her distance from toher demonstrators.

Turner broke out as Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones, but she has already proven that her star power extends past one franchise thanks to her starring role in the last two X-Men movies. She is also the lead on a new Quibi original series called Survive, and she has one more movie filmed and on the way according to her IMDb page. After that, she may need some time out of the spotlight following her pregnancy.