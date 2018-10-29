‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How She Feels About Soon Being an Empty-Nester

Candace Cameron Bure’s real-life house will not be full for much longer, as the actress’ children will soon be moving out.

Bure has three children of her own in real life. She married Russian NHL hockey player Valeri Bure back in 1996, and the two have three kids together. Their oldest, Natasha, is 20 years old, though she still lives at home.

Meanwhile, her sons, Lev and Maksim, are 18 and 16 years old respectively, and Bure is already dreading the day they take flight. She gave an interview with Us Weekly on Monday where she talked about that impending transition.

“It’s sad to think that my kids aren’t going to be in my house every day,” the Fuller House actress said. “I’m only a year or two away from it. I have such a great relationship with my kids, my husband does too. We’re just a really close family.”

The 42-year-old did not specify what her kids might be up to in the coming years, simply that they “won’t be there very long.” They could very well be headed for college, jobs or some combination of the two, but if Bure knows, she is keeping it to herself for now. She is focused on enjoying her kids’ youth while it is still here.

“I absolutely love the teenage years,” she confessed. “I’m excited for them because I love seeing who they’ve grown into and who they are going to be and what kinds of mark they’re going to make on the world. I’m looking forward to them exploring their own lives.”

Bure said that she and Valeri are looking forward to their alone time, though their day-to-day lifestyle likely will not change too much. She does not see any big moves or trips in their future.

“Our kids do everything with us,” she said. “We already have a good balance, but it will give us even more freedom. I think Boris, my dog, actually is the one that makes us stay home. He makes us not go on vacation because Boris needs the attention, not really my kids.”

Bure is best known for playing D.J. Tanner on Full House in the 1990s, and now again on the reboot series on Netflix. In addition to acting, Bure has become a passionate author, with a new book out just this month. Candace Center Stage is Bure’s first children’s book, and it tells the story of a girl who loves to dance.

In addition, Bure has written several non-fiction books about her journey through childhood stardom and finding balance in life. She has opened up in her writing about her battles with eating disorders and her spiritual growth. Through it all, she makes it clear that motherhood is a central part of her life.