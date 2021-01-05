'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back at 'Haters' Commenting on Her Children's Appearance in Family Photo

✖

Candace Cameron Bure is asking her followers to make a New Year's resolution. The Fuller House alum found herself coming to her children's defense and pushing back at haters after she kicked off 2021 by sharing a family Christmas photo on social media, sharing her well wishes for the new year. The post, however, did not go over well, with some fans taking issue with it.

The controversy sparked Saturday when Bure celebrated the new year with a photo of herself, her husband, Valeri Bure, and their three children, Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. Writing "happy New Year from the Bures," the actress said in the caption she was "looking forward to what 2021 has in store." She added, "praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

Snapped by Bure's Fuller House costar Dave Coulier's wife, photographer Melissa Coulier, the photo was initially received well by fans, though it didn’' take long for some nastier comments to begin rolling in. Some followers took issue with the way in which Natasha and Lev opted to pose for the shoot, the two choosing more serious poses as opposed to the smiles the rest of the family wore. Referencing Natasha's decision to look to the left rather than towards the camera, one person wrote, "what a weird pose your daughter's doing." Another asked, "Why do your daughter and son look so angry?"

After receiving the comments, Bure eventually chimed in, writing, "Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please." Natasha also reacted, quipping, "Omg!!!! I didn't smile or look at the camera…sue me!!!" Bure went on to double down on her remarks on Facebook, noting the family photo received "unkind comments."

"Do ou think it's funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?" she asked. "I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo."

Bure again encouraged people to "do better" in the new year and said she is "praying for humanity." She urged those who "don't like something" to "just move on" rather than issue cruel words, reminding others that "there are people and real feelings behind every screen."