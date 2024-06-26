Jane Levy is officially expecting. The Suburgatory actress debuted her growing baby bump at the 2024 National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala on June 14. This will be her first child with longtime boyfriend and actor Thomas McDonell and her first child overall. Levy was previously married to actor Jaime Freitas from 2011 to 2013 but separated in 2011. That same year, she started dating McDonell after crossing paths with each other.

Levy shared the news with her Instagram followers by sharing a photo of her and McDonell from the gala, simply tagging him in the caption along with a red heart. Many fans and famous friends took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple, including Debby Ryan, Levy's on-screen dad from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Peter Gallagher, Keith Powers, and more. It's hard to tell how far along the 34-year-old actress is, but regardless, it's an exciting time for them.

(Photo: Jane Levy at the 2024 National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala held at the Beverly Wilshire, Four Seasons Hotel on June 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images) - John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

It's also been a busy time for Levy. She appeared in A Little Prayer, Dave, and The Toxic Avenger last year. She is also set to star in the upcoming films The Problem with People and Atropia. Whether Levy will continue to work until right before she goes into labor is unknown, but it certainly wouldn't be the first time it's happened with an actress. Especially since she will be out for at least a few months on maternity leave, so it's possible she'd want to work as much as she can before giving birth.

Levy is most known for her role as Tessa Altman on the ABC sitcom Suburgatory, which ran for three seasons. In 2018, she had a main role in the first season of the Hulu mystery thriller Castle Rock. Then, in 2020, she landed the titular role in NBC's musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which ran for two seasons. The series was picked up by The Roku Channel for a Christmas movie in 2021 following its premature cancellation. Other credits include Twin Peaks, Kroll Show, Shameless, The Pretenders, Don't Breathe, Evil Dead, Fun Size, and Nobody Walks, among others.

It's an exciting time for Jane Levy and Thomas McDonell as a new chapter in their lives is starting very soon. From the looks of the comments on Levy's Instagram post, that baby is definitely already loved. Congratulations to the happy couple!