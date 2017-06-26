‘Carrie’ Star Sissy Spacek And Jane Levy Join Stephen King’s ‘Castle Rock’ Series

In 1976, Brian De Palma gave audiences a seminal coming-of-age horror movie and telekinetic revenge thriller with Carrie, based on Stephen King‘s story of the same name. Sissy Spacek played the lead role, cementing her legacy in movie history with her performance as the troubled teen. Spacek is returning to the world of Stephen King by joining the cast of Hulu’s Castle Rock, alongside Don’t Breathe‘s Jane Levy, which is set in Stephen King’s fictional Maine town.

Spacek and Levy join previously announced cast member André Holland, who previously starred in the Cinemax series The Knick and the Academy Award-winning Moonlight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to ComingSoon, Levy will play, “Jackie, the death-obsessed, self-appointed historian of Castle Rock” while Spacek will play “Ruth Deaver, the estranged adoptive mother of Holland’s Henry Deaver, a retired professor whose fading memories may hold a key to Castle Rock’s unsettling past.”

Holland will be playing Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in the town.

UP NEXT: Stream These Stephen King Thrillers This Weekend

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

“A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemptionare either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”

Stephen King has previously collaborated with Bad Robot and Hulu to bring audiences last year’s 11.22.63, based on his novel of the same name.

MORE NEWS: Stephen King’s ‘It’ Movie Likely Leaving Out Book’s Most Controversial Sex Scene

Movies and TV series based off of Stephen King’s stories have an added layer of enjoyability thanks to Easter Eggs that are typically included, which reference other stories and mythologies. Castle Rock will apparently lean heavily into those Easter Eggs and feature stories both new and familiar, in some cases relating to famous stories while at other times creating new legends.

Castle Rock is slated to go into production next year, with no word yet on an official premiere date.