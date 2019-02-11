Florida Georgia Line: Tyler Hubbard Expecting Second Child With Wife Hayley

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are expecting once again!

The couple debuted the news at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s annual pre-Grammy gala Saturday, where Tyler knelt to kiss his wife’s baby bump through her champagne-colored silk gown on the red carpet.

Sunday, the musician shared a photo of the moment on his Instagram alongside a picture of the couple’s firstborn, daughter Olivia Rose, sitting in the snow next to a sign reading, “Only child expiring August 19, 2019! I’m going to be a big sister!”

“The Hubbard family is growing,” Hubbard captioned the gallery. “We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think…. boy or girl?”

Hayley shared alongside the photo on her own Instagram, “Thrilled to finally share that Olivia will be a big sister in August! We couldn’t be more excited and grateful!!!!”

The news that Hayley is pregnant comes just 14 months after they welcomed their first child daughter Olivia in December 2017.

Interestingly enough, the couple revealed on Instagram that they were told Olivia was going to be a little boy at first.

“Gods got jokes … After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” Hubbard explained on Instagram in August 2017. ” … So many emotions but really excited about this next chapter.”

After Olivia was born, Tyler opened up to PEOPLE about the newfound admiration he has for his wife after watching her give birth.

“I think it’s something that God doesn’t let men do for a reason — I don’t know if we could get through it,” he said of childbirth, saying he had a whole new level of respect for Hayley “and all women who have babies.”

“It’s a beautiful thing, and Hayley was really strong and calm and relaxed,” he continued. “I couldn’t have been more proud of her the whole time.”

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for “Meant to Be,” featuring Bebe Rexha, which they performed at Saturday’s event.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images