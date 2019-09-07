‘Flip or Flop’ Fans Sound off After Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Welcome Baby Boy Hudson London

Christina Anstead and her husband Ant welcomed the latest addition to their blended family Friday, and fans had a lot to say to the happy couple. The pair welcomed their first child together, baby boy Hudson London, breaking the news of the birth the same day with a touching post on Christina’s Instagram.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! [blue heart emoji] Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” Christina wrote in the caption of a touching photo of herself, Ant and the precious baby.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” Ant wrote in his own post on social media.

Fans of the HGTV stars took to the comments section of Christina’s Instagram post to send well wishes to the new parents, and send compliments their way.

“e shares my birthday and that was my exact birth weight a mere 40 years ago,” one fan commented.

“Ok why do you have to look so beautiful after having a baby??!! Congrats!!!” Another user wrote, noticing Christina’s flawless looks.

“Congratulations!! I’ve been stalking your page for updates I was thinking it would be this week. Loveee the name you picked! So happy for you guys,” a third user commented.

“So cute!! Love his name!! We get so many compliments on our Hudson that is 5!! Congrats momma!” Another user wrote.

“Congratulations!!! He’s a perfect little addition to your beautiful family!” Another fan commented.

Hudson is the couple’s first child together, with Christina sharing son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also shares son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex Louise.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE ahead of welcoming the baby boy. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

The couple announced they were expecting the baby back in March, three months after their surprise wedding ceremony in December, 2018.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” Christina posted alongside a photo of herself holding out a sonogram photo while hugging her husband.