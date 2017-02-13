Watch: Find out Why Jessa (Duggar) and Ben Seewald Named Their Son Henry Wilberforce

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben have announced their second son’s name and the reasoning behind it, PEOPLE reports.

In a TLC clip, the couple revealed their son, born one week ago, was given the name Henry Wilberforce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ben spoke about who inspired the name in the video. “William Wilberforce was a British politician in the 1700s and he was very instrumental in abolishing the slave trade in the British empire,” he said. “He is a real hero of ours,” he said, adding Wilberforce was a man who walked with God.

The philanthropist died three days before Parliament passed the Slavery Abolition Act in 1833.

MORE: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals First Family Photo of Newborn Son

The baby boy’s first name, Henry, was chosen because Jessa “really” liked it.

“We just thought it was cute, but also there was another great man of God name Matthew Henry who lived before Wilberforce and he wrote a lot of great commentaries,” Ben said.

Jessa, 24, and Ben, 21, are also parents to 15-month-old son Spurgeon. The couple shared their first family photo of four on Wednesday.

If you can’t get enough of the Duggars, check out our slideshow of their biggest controversies and scandals.

Related:

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Son Spurgeon Rocks Adorable Mini Man Bun

Watch: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Hears Her Baby’s Heartbeat for the First Time