‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Wins Child Support Ruling

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson scored a court battle victory recently, as he found himself on the winning side of a child support ruling.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a judge ruled that there will be new limitations to what Gibson’s ex-wife Norma Gibson can claim as child support expenses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The documents cite examples, such as hiring a babysitter to stay with their 11-year-old daughter, Shayla, so that Norma can do things like run “non-work errands,” as something that does not meet the criteria.

Gibson did not get everything he was hoping for, however, as the judge also ruled that child support laws do “not limit the type of employment” that his ex-wife may pursue.

This means that Norma will be allowed to request that Gibson pay childcare expenses while she spends time “developing her life coaching business, working on her book, and pursuing her art,” with the provision that her “art is done as business.”

The court also agreed with Gibson that Norma should keep a detailed log of all her child support expenses requests and what they are for, though it did not set a mandate requiring her to.

This new ruling is just another moment in the long and heated battle that the former couple have been enduring for some time. Back in September 2017, Norma accused Gibson of abusing Shayla and was granted a temporary restraining order again him.

Gibson quickly spoke out in his own defense, telling PEOPLE that the accusations against him were completely false and that Norma was “being bitter” and “resentful.”

“After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts,” he said in a statement.

“There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it’s unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior,” he went on to add.

He also addressed the situation in an Instagram post, saying that all he wants to do is “co-parent” and “nothing else.”

“Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter,” he added. “There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”

At this time, Gibson does not appear to have commented on his new legal victory.