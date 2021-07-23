Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken by Her and Ryan Gosling's Kids

✖

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are notoriously private with their children, 6-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada, but Mendes still took the time to show off their sweet photography skills in a new video on Instagram. While promoting the brand Terzi Burmade, Mendes shared a video that her kids took of her. "My kids shot this [two pink hearts emoji]," she wrote. "Yesterday I posted about my new bag obsession. Here’s why… [Terzi Burmade] is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor. Their mission is to create a world where… 'NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.'"

Back in April, Mendes posted a selfie of herself after her daughters gave her a hilarious makeover. Mendes shared the look courtesy of her girls, wearing a colorful headwrap, bright lipstick, and a selection of other makeup products smeared across her face.

"My kids did this to me," she wrote. "Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas." Mendes has served as her daughters' canvas a number of times during the pandemic and recently compared Esmeralda and Amada to unruly hotel guests. "Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests," she joked to The Sydney Morning Herald. "We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!"

The 47-year-old added that she and Gosling are experiencing the same emotions as many parents during the pandemic. "When we feel like we’re just 'in it,' like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now," she said.

Mendes has been open with her fans about parenting during the pandemic, and shared with her Instagram followers in January that she had begun posting less at the request of one of her daughters. "I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally," she wrote. "And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had a good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present."