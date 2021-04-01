Eva Mendes Gets 'Head to Toe' Makeover From Her and Ryan Gosling's Young Daughters

✖

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are parents to two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, both of whom are big fans of giving their mom makeovers. On Tuesday, Mendes used Instagram to share her latest look courtesy of her girls, posting a photo of herself wearing a colorful headwrap, bright lipstick and a selection of other makeup products smeared across her face.

"My kids did this to me," she wrote. "Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas." Mendes has served as her daughters' canvas a number of times during the pandemic and recently compared Esmeralda and Amada to unruly hotel guests. "Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests," she joked to The Sydney Morning Herald. "We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!"

The 47-year-old added that she and Gosling are experiencing the same emotions as many parents during the pandemic. "When we feel like we’re just 'in it,' like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now," she said.

Mendes has been open with her fans about parenting during the pandemic, and shared with her Instagram followers in January that she had begun posting less at the request of one of her daughters. "I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally," she wrote. "And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had a good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present."

In February, she posted a selfie in Gosling's bathrobe and wrote that she was in "Full on Mom mode." "I’ve graduated from my man’s sweats to a robe," Mendes shared. "All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?) These days my kids are getting my full on attention. It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever."