Emma Stone Engaged to ‘SNL’ Director Dave McCary

Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone, who just announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary. McCary revealed the news on his Instagram account by posting a photo of the couple with Stone’s new bling on full display.

Stone has yet to comment on the news publicly. But, many of the pair’s famous friends did comment on the news on McCary’s Instagram.

“Love to the bbs!!!!” SNL actor Aidy Bryant wrote.

Zoey Deutch responded with an excited, crying-emoji to showcase how happy she was about the news.

According to E! News, Stone and McCary have been dating since 2017. It’s suspected that they originally met on SNL in December 2016 when the La La Land actor hosted the NBC program. The couple have typically taken a private stance when it comes to their relationship, as they have only been seen in public together on a few occasions.

In January, the pair made one of those rare public appearances together during the SAG Awards. Stone, who was nominated for two awards at the ceremony, walked the red carpet alone but posed for photos with her beau inside the venue. Prior to the award show, Stone and McCary appeared at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

While Stone has remained tight-lipped regarding her relationship with McCary, she has discussed marriage and having children.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she said in an August 2018 interview with ELLE. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Stone was previously in a high-profile relationship with actor Andrew Garfield, with whom she co-starred in The Amazing Spider-Man. According to PEOPLE, Stone and Garfield were in a relationship for about four years before they split in 2015. The two have reportedly remained on good terms since they parted ways.

“There was no drama, they’ve been apart while working. They still care about each other,” a source previously told PEOPLE when it was revealed that Stone and Garfield split. “They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close.”