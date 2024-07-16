Actress Emma Roberts is officially engaged to her long-time boyfriend Cody John. Roberts broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, with the quippy caption: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone." The actress looked totally overjoyed as she showed off her engagement ring.

Roberts had both of her arms around John in the selfie, with her fist tilted toward the camera to display a ring with a large round stone whose specs have not been published. They were in some kind of meadow or garden on a perfect sunny day, and both wore candid smiles. Roberts has racked up nearly 890,000 likes on the post at the time of this writing, with fans commenting their congratulations and laughter.

Roberts' caption was a reference to a publicity snafu involving her mom, Kelly Cunningham, earlier this year. Cunningham posted a photo of Roberts' 3-year-old son Rhodes on social media without discussing it first, and Roberts went along with it while teasing her a bit. She re-shared the post on her Instagram Story with the caption: "When your mom posts your son's face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Roberts shares Rhodes with her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The two dated from March of 2019 to January of 2022, and had their son in December of 2020. It wasn't long after her breakup from Hedlund that John came into the picture. In August of 2022, John posted a photo of himself kissing Roberts on Instagram with the caption: "sweet sweet." Roberts made it "Instagram official" a few months later on New Year's Eve.

John is also an actor, best known for his roles on Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. John has four upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, including the biographical drama Grounded, which is listed as "completed" and is awaiting a release date.

Roberts has been in the public eye since she was a child, and her love life has been a matter of speculation and gossip for years. Most notably, her relationship with actor Evan Peters was often in the headlines from 2012 to 2019. These days, Roberts says she does not want to over-share. In 2019 she told Cosmopolitan: "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."