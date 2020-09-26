Emma Stone Reportedly Marries Dave McCary

✖

Congratulations may be in store for Emma Stone and Dave McCary. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Stone and McCary got married sometime this year. The pair previously had to postpone their wedding, which was going to be held in March, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This past week, photos surfaced of Stone and McCary in which they appeared to be wearing wedding bands. A source later confirmed to Page Six that they tied the knot. The couple was originally due to get married in mid-March in Los Angeles. However, since their nuptials would have come at the height of the global pandemic, they decided to postpone the event. But, based on this most recent report about the two, it appears as though they have still forged ahead with getting married.

The La La Land star and the former Saturday Night Live segment director announced their engagement in December 2019. On Instagram, the pair posed together as Stone showed off her beautiful pearl engagement ring. McCary and Stone were first linked romantically in October 2017. Although, they met back when she hosted SNL in 2016. The couple typically takes a private stance when it comes to their relationship. In January 2019, they made one of their rare public appearances together at the SAG Awards. Stone was at the event because she was nominated for two awards. While she did not pose for photos with McCary on the red carpet, they did take photos together inside the venue.

While Stone has remained tight-lipped when it comes to discussing her relationship, she has broached the topic of marriage and having children in the past. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she told ELLE in August 2018. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids." Prior to finding a connection with McCary, Stone was in a high-profile relationship with Andrew Garfield, her Amazing Spider-Man co-star. They were together for four years before they split in 2015. At the time, a source told PEOPLE about their break-up, “There was no drama, they’ve been apart while working. They still care about each other. They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close.”