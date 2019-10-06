Who Is Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Boyfriend, Evan McClintock?

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is turning more and more heads on Instagram these days, and many fans are wondering about her mysterious boyfriend. Mathers is dating Evan McClintock, and fans have done their best to dig up whatever they can on the power couple.

Mathers and McClintock took their relationship public May of 2019, according to a report by The Metro. McClintock has now made his way into a few of Mathers’ lauded social media posts, and they have been spotted in public together as well. It looks like the two have been dating for just over two years.

Sources close to Mathers told The Daily Mail that she and McClintock met in college. Both attended Michigan State University, where Mathers studied psychology and McClintock studied economics. According to Your Tango, Mathers graduated near the top of her class, and even made the Dean’s list.

“She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Insiders with the Mathers family say that everyone likes McClintock, even Eminem himself. The rapper reportedly approves of Mathers’ choice, particularly because McClintock likes a calm, docile lifestyle.

“Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cosy nights in rather than hard partying,” the source said. “She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends, and holidaying with Evan.”

View this post on Instagram Feeling extra lucky today ☘️ A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

So far, McClintock has featured in at least two of Mathers’ posts — one on her 21st birthday back in 2016, and one in March of the following year.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side),” she captioned the first post.

Travel is clearly a huge part of life for Mathers and McClintock. Mathers’ Instagram features many photos of her journeys, from wintry ski resorts to tropical getaways and everywhere in between. Somehow, she has found a way to gain a huge following with over 1.7 million followers, all while sharing as little as possible about her own personal life.

Mathers’ social media efforts have gone a long way towards distancing herself from her father’s work. For most of her life, she was the subject of Eminem’s most heartfelt songs. In his 2017 hit “Castle,” the rapper expressed remorse for publicizing every detail of his family life like that.

“You ain’t asked for none of this s—, now you’re being punished? / Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public / I can’t stomach, they can take this fame back, I don’t want it,” he rapped.